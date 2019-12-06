TRS blasts BJP for not seeking national status for Kaleshwaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government whip Guvvala Balaraju and Thungathurthi MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar have questioned why the BJP State unit is not demanding the Central government to consider the national project status for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Condemning the BJP president K Laxman’s comments on KT Rama Rao, the duo alleged that the Central government is deliberately neglecting the development of Telangana by not allocating funds though it is giving the funds to others states.