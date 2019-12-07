Home States Telangana

Against encounter killings, says AIMIM chief Owaisi

The whole truth will only be revealed after the investigation, he said and noted that he specifically want to know why the police resorted to such a drastic step while the investigation was ongoing.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the encounter killings, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that he, in principle, is strictly against encounters. He however took exception to the Cyberabad case and stated that he is not aware of what actually transpired.

“I am not aware about the (specific) case and the press conference of the police is still going on. It is being said that the accused persons snatched the personnel’s guns and attacked them. However, it is yet to be known as of why the police took such a big step. Personally, I am against encounters,” stated Asaduddin.

The whole truth will only be revealed after the investigation, he said and noted that he specifically want to know why the police resorted to such a drastic step while the investigation was still going on.

“A magisterial inquiry will bring out the reason why and under what circumstances the Cyberabad police decided to carry out the encounter of the four accused persons,” added Owaisi.

