As promised, RTC gives ex gratia and jobs to kin of deceased staff

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management on Friday sent out appointment letters and ex gratia cheques to families of the employees who had lost their lives during the strike.

Across the 55-day strike period, nearly 33 employees died of heart attacks or committed suicide which indicated their highly distressed situation and mounting financial burden due to lack of salaries.

On Friday, in depots across the State, families of these deceased employees were called to the depots and presented with cheques of Rs 1 lakh as ex gratia along with appointment letters.

As per officials, 33 eligible children of the deceased employees were given employment while 22 families were provided with ex gratia cheques. The district collectors were asked to hand over a sum of Rs 2 lakh for the same.

The ex gratia for the rest of the families will be given on Saturday.

In Hyderabad, around ten families were called to the Musheerabad depot. Jobs given were of conductor, junior assistant and RTC constable posts.

The depot managers in some cases, personally visited the families of the deceased and presented the letters.

The officials further stated that chief civil engineer and executive engineers of local administration have been asked to build new restrooms and toilets at depots. They have been given a deadline of December 15 to furnish all these.

Children of two Nizamabad RTC drivers get jobs

Nizamabad: In a bid to help the family members of the TSRTC employees who died during the 55-day-long strike, the corporation’s Nizamabad Regional Manger Solaman Raj on Friday presented official papers to the kin of two drivers, appointing them as conductors.

The appointment letters were given to Parveen, wife of Dudekula Ghousuddion, and Ch Arun Kumar, son of Rajendar Bodhan. Ghousuddion and Rajendar worked as drivers at the Nizamabad 2 depot.