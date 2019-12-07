Home States Telangana

Choppadandi Police Station ranked 8th best in India

The police station, famous for being people-friendly, disabled-friendly, child-friendly and eco-friendly is considered a model police station in Telangana.

Choppadandi police station in Karimnagar district

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Choppadandi Police Station of Karimnagar Police Commissionerate on Friday was declared as 8th best police station among the top 10 in the country by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Apart from usual facilities, Choppadandi police station has additional services for the people.

According to petitioners, the police station seems more of a corporate office with a reception area, greenery and water harvesting pits.

A survey for the same was conducted in two phases, a team from New Delhi examined the activities of the police station.

In the first phase of the survey, which included inspection of how the cases against women were dealt with including SC/ST atrocity cases, the police station secured 30 percent marks.

Following the same, in the field survey, the station secured 70 per cent marks.

Improved quality of lockups, toilets, waiting hall, CCTV cameras command control room and other helped the police station to get the rank. Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy, on being feted said that about 7 police stations have been renovated.

“We are implementing plastic prohibition, providing wheel chairs for physically challenged visitors along with portable fire extinguishers,” the police commissioner said.

