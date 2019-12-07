Home States Telangana

Families of Karimnagar RTC employees get government aid

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar handed over the government aid to the kin of the TSRTC employees who died during the strike period here on Friday.

Published: 07th December 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Karimangar MLA Gangula Kamalakar.

Karimangar MLA Gangula Kamalakar. (Official Website)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar handed over the government aid to the kin of the TSRTC employees who died during the strike period here on Friday.

The minister handed over Rs 2 lakh financial aid on behalf of the government and Rs 50,000 on behalf of the TRS party to the family of N Babu who died of cardiac arrest during a meeting in Hyderabad.

The minister also presented an official letter to Babu’s son, appointing him as an Junior Assistant in the RTC. The minister also presented a Rs 2.50 lakh cheque to the family of driver Karim Khan and an appointment letter to his son.

Speaking on the occasion, Gangula Kamalakar said that the government is committed to the welfare of the RTC employees. He also alleged that the leaders of Opposition parties tried to use the RTC issue for political gains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gangula Kamalakar TSRTC TSRTC compensation
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp