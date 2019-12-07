Families of Karimnagar RTC employees get government aid

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar handed over the government aid to the kin of the TSRTC employees who died during the strike period here on Friday.

The minister handed over Rs 2 lakh financial aid on behalf of the government and Rs 50,000 on behalf of the TRS party to the family of N Babu who died of cardiac arrest during a meeting in Hyderabad.

The minister also presented an official letter to Babu’s son, appointing him as an Junior Assistant in the RTC. The minister also presented a Rs 2.50 lakh cheque to the family of driver Karim Khan and an appointment letter to his son.

Speaking on the occasion, Gangula Kamalakar said that the government is committed to the welfare of the RTC employees. He also alleged that the leaders of Opposition parties tried to use the RTC issue for political gains.