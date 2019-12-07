Government mulls special DSC to fill vacant posts in Urdu schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the State government would consider the proposal of forming a special DSC with an aim to fill the vacant positions of teachers in Urdu medium government schools.

The minister announced this during a meeting with a delegation of AIMIM leaders, led by Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, on Friday. During the meeting, the AIMIM leaders raised issues concerning Urdu medium schools.

The minister sought details of vacant positions in the Urdu medium schools from the Department of School Education.

The delegation also suggested that the minority quota be also implemented in the Hyderabad Public School, where the quota for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is presently existing.

They also demanded that the circular issued by the Hyderabad District Education Officer, making it mandatory for the students to sing Vande Mataram in schools be cancelled.

It was also suggested that Vidya Volunteers be employed in place of vacant teacher positions in the Urdu medium schools till the recruitment of permanent teachers is done.

The AIMIM leaders raised the issue of around 205 urdu medium schools in the State which do not have electricity connections and demanded that they be provided power connections at the earliest.

In response, the minister said that government schools and colleges in Falaknuma will be provided with sports facilities.