‘Government working to revive primate testing’: Professor Balram Bhargava

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Prof Balram Bhargava on Friday said that the government is working on reviving testing of drugs on primates in the country.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the fifth ‘IUPHAR World Conference’ at the National Institute of Nutrition, he said this practice would help in speeding up drug discovery work in the country.

Prof Bhargava also spoke on the various research works being taken up in the country on developing drugs out of traditional medicines like turmeric.