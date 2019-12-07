MLC Palla Rajeshwer Reddy appointed TRRSS chairman

Home States Telangana

TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and MLC Palla Rajeshwer Reddy has been appointed as Telangana Rashtriya Rythu Samanvaya Samithi’s (TRRSS) Chairman and Director following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Principal Secretary Agriculture C Parthasarathi issued orders to this effect on Friday. Palla Rajeswar Reddy will hold the Cabinet rank post for three years.

Rajeshwar Reddy is entitled for monthly salary, allowances and other perquisites admissible on par with the Cabinet ministers.

This is the first appointment by the State government after exempting 28 Corporations from the office of profit recently.

It may be recalled here that TRRSS’ first chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy resigned as director and chairman in August this year, following his election to the Legislative Council.

Rajeshwar Reddy met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan and thanked the latter for the appointment.

