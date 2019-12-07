Now, MCR HRD institute is highest solar power generating body in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the second phase of the rooftop solar power system of 350 KWp capacity at MCR HRD Institute here on Friday.

The first phase of the rooftop solar power system of 500 KWp capacity was commissioned in 2018.

With a total capacity of 850 KWp of the power system, commissioned in two phases, the MCR HRD Institute emerged as the highest solar power generating public building in the State.

The electricity generated from phase I and II resulted in a saving of a whopping Rs 9 lakh per month in the institute’s electricity bill. The total cost of the phase I and II of the project was Rs 3.81 crore, out of which approximately Rs 0.95 crore, that is, 25 per cent of the project cost, will be reimbursed by the Central Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The institute has plans to commission another rooftop solar power system with a capacity of 150 KWp and increase the total capacity of the solar power system to 1,000 KWp (1 MWp).

“Unlike the conventional ways of generating electricity, which pollute environment, the solar power is clean, non-polluting, and sustainable and contributes to a greener environment”, said MCRHRD Institute Director General BP Acharya.

The rooftop solar power systems were executed through Telangana New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited, the nodal agency for implementation of new and renewable energy programmes the State.