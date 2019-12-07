Pollution control board orders closure of non-compliant pyrolysis units in Telangana 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed the State Pollution Control Board to shut down all tyre pyrolysis units in the State that are non-compliant to the environmental norms.

As per report submitted earlier this year to the National Green Tribunal, Telangana had 61 non-compliant tyre pyrolysis units in the country, highest in the country.

The CPCB has also asked for an action taken report to be submitted by December 25. Tyre pyrolysis is a process in which tyre is decomposed at high temperatures, in the absence of oxygen.

The Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE), an NGO, had approached the NGT claiming that pyrolysis units emit highly carcinogenic pollutants such as Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons(PAH), Dioxin and Furans and asking for putting an end to such units.