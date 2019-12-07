Telangana discom's vigilance wing unearths Rs 28 crore worth power theft, penalises offenders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Vigilance Wing of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has come across 46,309 cases of electricity theft in six districts -- Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Rangareddy and Hyderabad.

Rangareddy has seen a maximum number of power theft cases at 13,078, followed by Hyderabad at 10,596 cases, between January 1 and November 30, 2019.

The first-time defaulters under the jurisdiction of three police stations in Rangareddy district were slapped with a fine amount of Rs 2.17 crore for stealing power worth Rs 31.41 crore.

The police station at Rangareddy (South), comprising Rajendranagar, Saroornagar and Champapet areas, has received 5,671 cases, leading to Rs 1.34 crore fine.

“The vigilance police station at Rangareddy (South) is seeing many commercial defaulters who own small factories. They have reportedly committed the power theft of worth Rs 9.06 crore,” an TSSPDCL official said.

Hyderabad South (Old City) police station recorded a total of 4,951 defaulters for stealing power worth Rs 4.21 crore and they were slapped with a fine of Rs 55.11 lakh.

The Hyderabad North (Secundrabad) came across 3,196 defaulters and they were asked to pay a fine of Rs 30.43 lakh for stealing power worth Rs 1.35 crore, according to K Muralidhar Rao, Chief Vigilance Officer of TSSPDCL.

The Vigilance Wing has penalised the cognisable first-time defaulters across the State with fine amount of Rs 5.66 crore.

A total of Rs 4.97 crore has been collected so far from 46,309 defaulters across the State, the official said.

Besides, defaulters will also have to pay the amount for the stolen power totalling Rs 28.73 crore.