Telangana woman kills self after setting minor daughters ablaze

While the children died on the spot with severe burns, the woman succumbed while undergoing treatment, said, police officials. 

Published: 07th December 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In a shocking incident, family dispute forced a 26-year-old woman to set ablaze her children and immolate herself at Kollapur of Nagar Kurnool district on Saturday. 

The victims have been identified as Barikela Nihaarika, her two children Mani Deepthi(4) and 18-month-old Kedarinath. NIharika and Deepthi died on the spot with severe burns, while Kedarinath succumbed while undergoing treatment, said, police officials. 

Kollapur Circle Inspector B Venkat Reddy said prima facie family disputes are suspected to be the reason behind the incident. A case is being registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

According to police, Niharika and Mahesh are married for over five years and are residing at Kollapur town, along with their two children.

Mahesh was running a mobile repair shop and Niharika was at home. The family were residing with Mahesh’s parents. On Saturday morning, Mahesh went to his work and his parents also left to the fields, leaving Niharika along with the two children at home.

Around 11 in the morning, neighbours noticed flames from inside the home and alerted fire and police teams. They also tried to put off the fire. 

Police and ambulance along with ambulance also arrived at the spot, but by then Niharika and Deepthi were found dead with burns and Kedarinath was in an unconscious condition. He was rushed to hospital, but he succumbed midway.

