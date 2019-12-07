Three-day hockey tournament kicks off at Kothagudem

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The three-day state level under 19 hockey tournament was inaugurated at Kothagudem town on Friday. District Collector Rajath Kumar Shini and ZP chairman Koram Kanakaiah participated in the event.

As many as 18 teams from 10 districts, including eight girl’s teams, participated in the tournament. Speaking on occasion, the District Collector stated that all teams should prove their talent and strive to win the tournament.

School Games Federation Bhadradri Kothagudem District Secretary Battu Praveen Kumar stated that it was the first time that a state level hockey tournament was held in Kothagudem.

He said that the team that won the tournament would be selected for the state team and that they would participate in the national tournament to be held in Pune in January.