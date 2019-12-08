Cabinet meet on December 11 to discuss Telangana's financial situation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several key issues, including construction of a new barrage on Godavari, municipal elections and the assurances given to the TSRTC employees, are likely to come up for discussion when the State Cabinet meets at Pragathi Bhavan at 5 pm on December 11.

According to sources, the Cabinet is likely to give approval for the construction of a barrage across Godavari at Dummugudem. The new barrage is expected to store 37 tmcft water and generate 320 MW hydel power.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently announced the decision to construct the barrage and also take up works to pump 3 tmc water from Kaleshwaram to Mid Manair. As per the preliminary estimates, these two projects will cost around Rs 14,000 crore. These two works are likely to be placed before the Cabinet. As of now, 2 tmcft of water is being pumped from Kaleshwaram to Mid Maniar. From next year onwards, one more tmcft water will be pumped to Mid Manair.

According to sources, the Cabinet may also discuss the forthcoming municipal polls. The chief minister recently gave several assurances to the TSRTC employees and these issues are also likely to be placed before the Cabinet.

In the last Cabinet meeting, the chief minister had directed the Revenue officials to prepare the draft Revenue Bill on a priority basis. Rao may also discuss the progress made on the subject. Most importantly, the Cabinet will also discuss the State’s financial situation.

KCR asks Sitharaman to release funds

Hyderabad: CM KCR on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested to release the pending dues expeditiously to the State so that the developmental programmes of Telangana do not suffer for lack of resources

CM holds meeting with RTC officials

Hyderabad: CM KCR held a review meeting on Sunday with the TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sarma, all executive directors (ED) of the corporation and reviewed all assurances given by the government