KCR to inaugurate horticulture varsity in Gajwel

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Gajwel Assembly constituency on December 11. Rao is likely to conduct a house warming ceremony at the newly-constructed building at his farmhouse in Erravalli on the same day. The construction of a new building at Erravalli was started in June this year.

According to an official release, Rao will inaugurate the Telangana Forest College and Horticulture University constructed at Mulugu at 11 am on the same day.

The Telangana government had decided to create the Forest College and Horticulture University after being inspired by Tamil Nadu government which set up a similar institute in Mettupalayam, from which around 120 students get selected for the Indian Forest Service annually.

The Telangana Forest College and Horticulture University was set up in 2016.

A complex was created on a sprawling campus for the forest college. The Horticulture University was established for the development of horticulture and research in the State.

Forest Minister A Indra Karan Reddy, Health Minister Etala Rajender and Finance Minister T Harish Rao will be among those who will be participating in the programmes.