Hyderabad CP asks patrol teams to limit response time to 5 mins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the police patrolling staff play a key role in preventing and detecting crime in the city, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday said that a patrolling vehicle must get to a place of offence in five minutes of receiving information about the crime.

The commissioner interacted with the 102 patrolling vehicle staff of the Central Zone at the Nizam Grounds, while checking the vehicles’ condition. He also gauged the performance of the staff in discharging their duties.

Siting the example of the Ramgopalpet police station, he said that the officials here had solved a kidnap case by getting to the place of offence just five minutes after they received information via Dial 100.

The Abids police prevented a suicide attempt by getting to the place in time, following a call received from the family of the victim, he added.

Commissioner Anjani Kumar emphasised on the importance of community policing and the use of modern technology in day-to-day patrolling.

“Because of its law and order maintenance, Hyderabad city has been ranked one of the best cities to live in, as per a survey conducted by Mercer, for the last four years.”

The entire batch of patrolling vehicles has GPS installed in them. The movement of patrolling vehicles are regularly monitored by the command control centre. The average response time of blue colt vehicles is around eight minutes and all the patrolling cars in the Central Zone, on an average, cover a distance of 1,203 km per day.