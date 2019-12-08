Telangana High Court sends notice to ex-panchayat raj chief Raghunandan Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the selection process implemented for the appointment of 9,355 junior panchayat secretary posts pursuant to notification issued in August 2018, the Telangana High Court issued suo motu contempt notice to former commissioner of panchayat raj and rural employment Raghunandan Rao for explanation on the issue during next date of case hearing, on December 13.

The Court, prima facie, opined that the appointments made to the posts are illegal and back door entry cannot be maintained.

“All the appointments which are made in violation of rule of reservations are contrary to law. Government comes before this Court and says that it will rectify its mistakes, but what will happen to those who are employed. The government is not able to function without the intervention of the High Court”, it observed.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao passed the order on Friday in a contempt case filed by A Srinivas and other aspirants seeking to punish the authorities under the Contempt of Courts Act for their wilful disobedience of the orders issued by the High Court in December last year.