Man held for duping State Bank of Hyderabad to the tune of Rs 8000000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 60-year-old person who duped State Bank of Hyderabad, which is now merged with the SBI, to the tune of Rs 80 lakh, was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Shabuddin, a resident of Neredmet at Malkajgiri. In 2015, he approached the SBH Bank at Saidabad and obtained a term loan of Rs 80 lakh.

When bank officials visited Golden Frozen Foods at Saroornagar, they noticed that a company by that name could not be found. Another company by the name of Al Ahad was running in its premises.

Based on the complaint of the Bank Manager at the SBI Saidabad Branch, a case was registered by the police under relevant sections and investigation was begun.

Based on a tip off, the police arrested the accused at Naredmet police station limits on Saturday. He will be produced before the court.