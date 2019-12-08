Home States Telangana

Over 3 crore saplings planted in the ‘green challenge’

HYDERABAD: Responding the ‘green challenge’ call by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar, Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Saturday planted a sapling in the Medipalli urban forest park.

He, in turn passed the challenge to AP Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari and  Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha.

The Chief Secretary said that the ‘green challenge’ campaign launched by Santosh Kumar had become a mass movement.  

“Yes I want a gift. Plant a sapling, click a selfie and send it to me on my birthday,” Santosh Kumar urged the public. There was a huge response to his call on Saturday. Several prominent personalities, sports persons, cine stars, officials and general public responded to the ‘green challenge’.

“The ‘green challenge’ has already surpassed its target of planting 3 crore saplings, with politicians, bureaucrats, actors and sports persons spreading the campaign across the globe,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

