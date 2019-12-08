Set up STPs to clean Musi by March 31, 2021: NGT tells Telangana govt

Home States Telangana

People living in the vicinity of Musi river are in a constant threat of not only skin but also long-term life threatening diseases. (File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government needs to get its act together in putting a stop on contamination of river Musi with the city’s sewage, as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set deadlines for the task. It has also decided upon heavy penalties, if the deadlines are not adhered to.

The NGT issued directions on Friday that by March 31, 2020, the State government should ensure 100 per cent treatment of the sewage generated in the city, at least to the extent of in-situ remediation.

It set March 31, 2021 as the deadline for the completion of all steps as listed in the action plan for restoration of river Musi, including completion of setting up of STPs, their commissioning and the commissioning of all drains to the STPs.

If the March-2020 deadline is not followed through, the NGT has warned that the concerned local body and departments of the states will be liable to pay compensation as directed in an earlier order relating to the Ganga River pollution — of Rs 5 lakhs per month per drain for defaulting in-situ remediation and Rs 5 lakhs per STP for defaulting the commencement of setting up of the STP.

If the March-2021 deadline has defaulted, then the State government will be penalised `10 lakhs per month per STP, warned the NGT.

The NGT delivered these directions on a petition dealing with polluted river stretches in the country, along with a petition filed on pollution of river Musi filed by Md Nayeem Pasha and others.

The NGT has been hearing the petition on polluted river stretches since last year and over the course of hearing passed various directions, including one on developing action plans for restoration of these stretches.

A 140-km stretch across Musi has been identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under Priority-I and a small stretch on the confluence of Manjeera-Nakkavagu under Priority-II. The action plan by the Telangana government to include these two stretches consists of the construction of 32 STPs -- 21 in Priority-I stretch and 11 in Priority-II stretch.

While the State government’s action plan to restore polluted river stretches envisages completing all the works by 2022, the NGT has made it clear that the deadline for 100 per cent treatment of sewage is March 31, 2020 and for follow-through of action plan and commencement of STPs as March 31, 2021.

