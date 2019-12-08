Take part in ‘Namo Musi’, says Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Saturday called for a public initiative in cleaning the Musi River and expressed hope that such an effort would draw the attention of the governments to the issue.

Addressing a round table meeting on ‘Namo Musi’, an initiative to clean up the river, he said: “In the past, Musi used to flow with crystal clear waters. Now it is in a pathetic condition due to uncontrolled pollution. But it is possible to clean the river and maintain it properly so that people can actually utilise the water.”

Laxman urged people from all sections of society to participate in ‘Namo Musi’ programme.