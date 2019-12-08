Home States Telangana

Warangal cops file state’s first Zero FIR

After the brutal rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian, which shook the country, the police have been directed to file FIRs regardless of the jurisdiction.

Published: 08th December 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to the chief secretaries of all the states to implement the Zero FIR Policy, the Warangal police registered the first Zero FIR in the State on Saturday.

A man from Shampet Mandal in Warangal (Rural) district lodged a complaint with the Subedari police in Hanamkonda stating his brother’s 24-year old daughter was missing. A Zero FIR on the same was filed by the police.

After the brutal rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian, which shook the country, the police have been directed to file FIRs regardless of the jurisdiction. It may be mentioned here that the police were called out for their alleged negligence in filing the FIR, thereby delaying the rescue of the vet.

On Saturday, Subedari Police Station registered the first Zero FIR in the State, following a complaint lodged by Rajkumar stating his brother B Ravinder’s daughter had gone missing.

Subedari Inspector Ch Ajay Kumar said, “We received a complaint from the missing person’s uncle. B Srividya, aged 24, left her home at Govindapur in Warangal Rural district at around 3 am on Saturday without intimating her family members. The complainant suspected the hand of one B Devender Naik in the disappearance of Srividya.”

However, hours after her family members lodged a complaint with the police, Srividya visited the Subedari police and told them that she had run away from her house to be with the person she was in love with. She also claimed that she was an adult and had the right to choose her life partner.

The inspector recalled the incident, and on account of it, booked the Zero FIR in the case. He did not want to take any chances with the said case and wanted to ensure that the girl was safe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zero FIR Hyderabad doctor Rape Crime against women
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp