Warangal cops file state’s first Zero FIR

WARANGAL: Days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to the chief secretaries of all the states to implement the Zero FIR Policy, the Warangal police registered the first Zero FIR in the State on Saturday.

A man from Shampet Mandal in Warangal (Rural) district lodged a complaint with the Subedari police in Hanamkonda stating his brother’s 24-year old daughter was missing. A Zero FIR on the same was filed by the police.

After the brutal rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian, which shook the country, the police have been directed to file FIRs regardless of the jurisdiction. It may be mentioned here that the police were called out for their alleged negligence in filing the FIR, thereby delaying the rescue of the vet.

On Saturday, Subedari Police Station registered the first Zero FIR in the State, following a complaint lodged by Rajkumar stating his brother B Ravinder’s daughter had gone missing.

Subedari Inspector Ch Ajay Kumar said, “We received a complaint from the missing person’s uncle. B Srividya, aged 24, left her home at Govindapur in Warangal Rural district at around 3 am on Saturday without intimating her family members. The complainant suspected the hand of one B Devender Naik in the disappearance of Srividya.”

However, hours after her family members lodged a complaint with the police, Srividya visited the Subedari police and told them that she had run away from her house to be with the person she was in love with. She also claimed that she was an adult and had the right to choose her life partner.

The inspector recalled the incident, and on account of it, booked the Zero FIR in the case. He did not want to take any chances with the said case and wanted to ensure that the girl was safe.