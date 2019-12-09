11-year-old boy tries to free kite, electrocuted

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A 11-year-old boy was electrocuted, and another 8-year-old boy was critically injured while they were trying to free a kite entangled in 11-KV, high-tension electric cables at Parigi of Vikarabad district on Sunday evening.

According to information, Mohd Zaheer, 11, the deceased and a Class V student, and Shami, 8, Class IV, were students of a local school at Parigi. Shami received injured grievous injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to Parigi police Circle Inspector Mogilaiah, Sunday being a holiday, the children were flying kites. When their kites got entangled in nearby electric cables, they climbed onto a three-storeyed commercial building abutting their residence.

The children, Mohd Zaheer and Shami, tried to remove their kites from wires with the help of an iron rod by standing on iron material. They received a high voltage shock and Zaheer died instantly, the police circle inspector said.

The police registered a case and handed over the dead body after post-mortem.