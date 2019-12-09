CPI leader K Narayana apologises for remarks on ‘encounter’

HYDERABAD: CPI leader K Narayana on Sunday beat a hasty retreat on his statements welcoming ‘encounter’ killings of accused in Disha’s rape and murder case. The veteran Communist leader had earlier hailed the killings of the accused and even congratulated Telangana police for taking a firm action against them. He had to face the wrath of his party leaders for supporting the encounter of the four youths.

Narayana tendered an apology to the party and also the people’s organisations. He said that the CPI has taken severe objection to his statement as it was against party policies. “As per our party stand, the encounters which happen even in the backdrop of exceptional conditions should not be supported. Hence, I apologised to the party at the national general body meeting,” he said.

In his earlier statement which was released on Friday after the alleged “encounter,’’ he said: “We are happy that the police have gunned down the killers of Disha. To prevent such crimes, these actions are unavoidable. It is true that there would be law and problems if such actions are taken, but to prevent such brutal crimes these killings are necessary,” he said.