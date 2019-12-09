Home States Telangana

CPI plans protests to expose economic policies of Centre

The party executive expresses grave concern over the deteriorating economic situation and the troubles faced by the people due to spiralling prices

Published: 09th December 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

CPI national general secretary D Raja along with party State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy at a press conference after the conclusion of the party’s national executive meet in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on the Modi-led Central government, CPI general secretary D Raja has said that his party will organise week-long protest programme from January 1 to 7  to  ‘expose’ the economic policies of the Centre.

Speaking to newsmen after the conclusion of the two-day national executive council meeting here on Sunday, Raja said the executive discussed issues pertaining to the present political and economic conditions prevailing in the country. He said that the executive expressed grave concern over the deteriorating economic situation and the troubles faced by the people due to spiralling prices.
Stating that his party will educate people through continuous programmes on the government policies, Raja said that the government is trying to impose an ulterior agenda on the people.

“Even the national and international economists were pointing out about the economic slowdown, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to remain silent on the issue.  Modi has announced that India will achieve Us $ 5 trillion economy, but not more than 5 per cent growth in GDP,” he remarked. He added that the Central government was undermining the “fiscal federalism” by not giving away the rightful GST State’s share. Reiterating the party stand on the NRC, he said the Modi government was raking up issues to divert the attention of the common man from the real problems plaguing the country such as unemployment and prices.

Speaking about recent ‘encounter’ killings, he said, “delay in disposal of cases has agitated the people. Hence, improvement in judicial procedure for speedy justice was the need of the hour.  
However, police or law enforcing authorities should not take the law into their hands, he said adding it was nothing but an extra-judicial killing. The CPI leader said that the party has decided to observe January 3, the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule, as a day for women’s safety and empowerment.Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, Raja, the former MP, demanded that democratic rights in Jammu and Kashmir should be revived and political leaders and activists who were lodged in jails should be released. He criticised BJP president and the Prime Minister saying that they have not delivered their promise of developing Kashmir valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
D Raja
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp