CPI plans protests to expose economic policies of Centre

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on the Modi-led Central government, CPI general secretary D Raja has said that his party will organise week-long protest programme from January 1 to 7 to ‘expose’ the economic policies of the Centre.

Speaking to newsmen after the conclusion of the two-day national executive council meeting here on Sunday, Raja said the executive discussed issues pertaining to the present political and economic conditions prevailing in the country. He said that the executive expressed grave concern over the deteriorating economic situation and the troubles faced by the people due to spiralling prices.

Stating that his party will educate people through continuous programmes on the government policies, Raja said that the government is trying to impose an ulterior agenda on the people.

“Even the national and international economists were pointing out about the economic slowdown, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to remain silent on the issue. Modi has announced that India will achieve Us $ 5 trillion economy, but not more than 5 per cent growth in GDP,” he remarked. He added that the Central government was undermining the “fiscal federalism” by not giving away the rightful GST State’s share. Reiterating the party stand on the NRC, he said the Modi government was raking up issues to divert the attention of the common man from the real problems plaguing the country such as unemployment and prices.

Speaking about recent ‘encounter’ killings, he said, “delay in disposal of cases has agitated the people. Hence, improvement in judicial procedure for speedy justice was the need of the hour.

However, police or law enforcing authorities should not take the law into their hands, he said adding it was nothing but an extra-judicial killing. The CPI leader said that the party has decided to observe January 3, the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule, as a day for women’s safety and empowerment.Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, Raja, the former MP, demanded that democratic rights in Jammu and Kashmir should be revived and political leaders and activists who were lodged in jails should be released. He criticised BJP president and the Prime Minister saying that they have not delivered their promise of developing Kashmir valley.