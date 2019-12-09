‘Facilities in government hospitals on par with private ones’

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL/NIZAMABAD: The State is trying its best to ensure that the facilities in government hospitals are on par with those in corporate hospitals, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender. Speaking to the media after laying the foundation stone for a 100-bedded hospital at Korutla in Jagtial on Sunday, the minister said that the government is providing treatment for cancer and kidney-related ailments to many in Telangana.

“CM KCR’s aim to ensure that Telangana leads in the health and education sectors is enabling the State to enhance facilities in the government hospitals,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at the government hospital in Armoor, during a visit, he said that the government was committed to the development of hospitals in the State.