Home States Telangana

Families of other rape victims want accused killed in ‘encounter’

The husband of Asifabad rape victim, who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on November 24, demanded that the perpetrators be chased and killed like in Disha’s case.

Published: 09th December 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Encounter, police shooting

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just days after four accused in Disha rape case were allegedly killed in an ‘encounter’, kin of more than six rape victims from the State came together to demand justice for the victims.
The victims’ family members demanded that the accused in all the other rape cases should either be killed in a repeat of the ‘encounter’ that happened on December 6, or by hanging the accused.  

The husband of Asifabad rape victim, who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on November 24, demanded that the perpetrators be chased and killed like in Disha’s case. Angered by the lack of action by the police, the husband said that the officials have not taken their case seriously.

“She was murdered and killed, but there has been no outrage. The perpetrators are still alive. I do not want anything but justice for her, they should kill the accused or I will go and kill them and will go to the jail,” he said.

Asking for Disha’s case like justice in all the other rape cases, family members of the Hajipur rape case, and others said that while Disha’s case was given high priority, the officials neglected their cases and did not take proper action in other cases. Mother of Hajipur rape victim, who was present at the event organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) on Sunday said that if the police would have taken proper action in all these previous cases, then they could have prevented Disha’s rape and murder.

“No one came to our help, the officials did not do timely inquiry, why was justice not served to us?” asked the mother of the Hajipur rape victim.  

She asserted that the State government is discriminating against the lower caste women. She demanded that officials kill the accused in Hajipur rape case Srinivas Reddy, who has been accused in multiple rape cases.

Father of another rape victim, Ashi (name changed), who was raped on May 1, 2019 in Sangareddy, said, “We want justice for our daughters, only then their soul will rest in peace. We demand death penalty for all the other rape accused.”

Expressing his anguish over crimes against women, Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga said that the government and political parties respond only when something happens to upper-caste women and not in the case of SC, ST, and BC women.

Madiga asked, “Why are the mainstream politicians not raising their voice in rape cases involving Dailt women?

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Disha rape case encounter
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp