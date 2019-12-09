Families of other rape victims want accused killed in ‘encounter’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just days after four accused in Disha rape case were allegedly killed in an ‘encounter’, kin of more than six rape victims from the State came together to demand justice for the victims.

The victims’ family members demanded that the accused in all the other rape cases should either be killed in a repeat of the ‘encounter’ that happened on December 6, or by hanging the accused.

The husband of Asifabad rape victim, who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on November 24, demanded that the perpetrators be chased and killed like in Disha’s case. Angered by the lack of action by the police, the husband said that the officials have not taken their case seriously.

“She was murdered and killed, but there has been no outrage. The perpetrators are still alive. I do not want anything but justice for her, they should kill the accused or I will go and kill them and will go to the jail,” he said.

Asking for Disha’s case like justice in all the other rape cases, family members of the Hajipur rape case, and others said that while Disha’s case was given high priority, the officials neglected their cases and did not take proper action in other cases. Mother of Hajipur rape victim, who was present at the event organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) on Sunday said that if the police would have taken proper action in all these previous cases, then they could have prevented Disha’s rape and murder.

“No one came to our help, the officials did not do timely inquiry, why was justice not served to us?” asked the mother of the Hajipur rape victim.

She asserted that the State government is discriminating against the lower caste women. She demanded that officials kill the accused in Hajipur rape case Srinivas Reddy, who has been accused in multiple rape cases.

Father of another rape victim, Ashi (name changed), who was raped on May 1, 2019 in Sangareddy, said, “We want justice for our daughters, only then their soul will rest in peace. We demand death penalty for all the other rape accused.”

Expressing his anguish over crimes against women, Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga said that the government and political parties respond only when something happens to upper-caste women and not in the case of SC, ST, and BC women.

Madiga asked, “Why are the mainstream politicians not raising their voice in rape cases involving Dailt women?