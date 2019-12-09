Hardly any takers for Centre’s ryot pension scheme in Nizamabad

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: At a time when various schemes introduced by the State government for the farmers are receiving good response from the people, the Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY) is reportedly receiving poor response due to several reasons in Nizamabad district.

PMKMY was introduced by the Central government to provide social security to small and marginal farmers by providing monthly pension of `3,000 once they attain the age of 60 years.

As per the scheme, all small and marginal farmers having cultivable landholding up to two hectares and falling in the age group of 18 to 40 years are eligible to get its benefit. To get the scheme’s benefit, each beneficiary will have to make monthly contributions ranging between Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month till they attain the age of 60. Once the applicant attains the age of 60, the beneficiary can claim the pension amount. However, farmers who pay income tax or earn high income are not eligible to apply for the scheme.

Though the package is attractive and the monthly contribution that the beneficiary has to pay is considerably nominal, it is learnt that not many farmers are showing interest in applying for the scheme, whereas they are making beelines to apply for the State government’s schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema.

It is learnt that another major reason behind the farmers’ not showing interest in enrolling for PMKMY is that they feel like the pension amount is not satisfying. The farmers claim that considering the monthly premium they have to pay, the pension amount is not worth it

Lack of awareness about scheme

According to reports from the district agriculture department, though there are around 1.5 lakh eligible farmers in Nizamabad, only 784 have enrolled their names in the scheme. The major reason behind this is understood to be the lack of awareness among the farmers regarding the scheme. While the State government gives priority to popularising the scheme they introduce among the people through different channels, the Centre is not taking required bid to spread awareness among the people regarding the pros of their schemes.