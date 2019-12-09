Khammam denizens in dire straits due to poor drainage system

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It seems as if the denizens of Khammam town will have to wait more to finally get their long-pending dream of having an underground drainage system in the municipality fulfilled. At a time when neither the government nor the authorities have taken any steps to construct the same, the absence of a proper drainage system is taking toll on the lives of the people and is reportedly the major reason behind the steep rise in the number of dengue cases and other seasonal diseases.

The town currently has only an open drainage system which is filled with garbage and other wastes. As a result of this, the drainage gets clogged at times and the waste water from it starts overflowing, which finally reaches the housing areas as well, posing threat to the lives of the people. According to information, the open drainage was constructed several years back when the total population in the town was just around 50,000. The town has grown a lot since then and now, as many as four lakh people reside in the town under around 50 divisions. However, the people are reeling under various issues due to lack of basic facilities.

According to information, the local civic body officials had submitted a proposal to the higher-ups and the State government back in 2010, requesting them to sanction the construction of an underground sewage system and a sewage-treatment plan at estimated cost of Rs 125 crore. However, even after nine years, the proposals have not seen the light of the day due to apathy of the local civic officials.

Even after Khammam became a corporation in 2012, the officials have not taken any further steps to construct a proper drainage system and by thus ensuring the safety of the people and reduce the spread of epidemics and seasonal diseases in the area.

According to information, not having an underground drainage system is one of the major reasons why Khammam was not included by the Centre in its list of 100 cities that will be developed into smart cities.

Speaking to Express, former Khammam municipal chairperson Sameena Afroz said that the said proposal for an underground drainage system was submitted to the State government when she was the chairperson. However, we couldn’t pursue it further as our term ended soon and then nobody bothered to take it forward, she added. Meanwhile, Sameena Afroz requested the State and the Central governments to take special interest and sanction the same to curb the outbreak of deadly diseases, which has become common in the city.

Congress party’s Khammam town president and corporator N Deepak Chowdary told Express that the construction of an underground drainage system is very important to all as the existing open drains are filled with garbage and as soon as even a small rain batters the city, the entire drainage system gets clogged and the waste water starts overflowing.

Meanwhile, District Collector RV Karnan told Express that as of now there are no pending proposals before the district administration regarding the construction of an underground drainage system.