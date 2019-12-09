Onion prices touch Rs 130/kg in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Making the lives of the people more miserable, the onion prices touched Rs 130 per kilogram in erstwhile Khammam district on Sunday. The immediate surge in the onion prices has reportedly affected all sections of people across the erstwhile district, especially the poor and the middle class.

Though an essential ingredient in the meals of the common people, the local residents are now refraining themselves from buying the vegetable as it is unaffordable to them. According to information, even the small-sized low-quality onions cost around Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg.

Speaking to Express, K Saraswathi, a daily labour, said, “As the prices of the vegetable continue to skyrocket day after day, we have cut short the usage of onions at houses and are preparing meals and curries without it. We cannot afford to spend this much money on onions which used to be very cheap and easily available.”

Several women alleged that the elected local authorities and the State and Central governments have failed to provide essential items to people at low cost and onion is the new one added to the list.