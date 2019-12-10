Car driver rams tree, fined Rs 9,500

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A fine of Rs 9,500 was imposed on a driver for damaging a tree planted on the divider (during the Harithaharan programme) near Government medical college in Siddipet on Monday.The driver is said to have rammed his vehicle into the tree after losing control. Horticulture officer S Ilaiah, imposed the fine and said that stern action would be taken asgainst those who damage the trees.