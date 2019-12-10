KCR trying to divert attention: Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Monday criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for writing letters to the Central government only to divert attention away from the current financial crisis the State. The BJP leader accused the CM of leading Telangana from a surplus State to debt-ridden one.

"When the CM himself was not following the financial discipline, how can he ask the officials to cut costs? Being the CM, KCR is not supposed to make unnecessary allegations against the Centre. When he is not in a position to tackle the financial crisis in the State, he is criticising the Central government," he said.