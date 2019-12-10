Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao distributes free onions in New Delhi
He said that the credit for formation of Telangana goes only to Sonia Gandhi while adding that he has decide to distribute onions in view of the ever-increasing prices across the country.
Published: 10th December 2019 08:58 AM | Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:58 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Celebrating Sonia Gandhi’s birthday, veteran Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao distributed free onions to 100 poor people at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. He said that the credit for formation of Telangana goes only to Sonia Gandhi while adding that he has decide to distribute onions in view of the ever-increasing prices across the country.