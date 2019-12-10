Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits Yadadri temple

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Yadadri temple on Monday. Temple priests welcomed the Governor with ‘purnakumbam’ at Sri Laxminarsimha Swamy Temple, where she performed a special puja.

State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and District Collector Anitha Ramchandran accompanied the Governor. Later speaking to the media, the Governor said that she prayed for the development of Telangana and wellbeing of its people. The Governor also visited Bhadrakali temple and Thousand Pillar Temple as well as Warangal Fort in Hanamkonda on Monday.