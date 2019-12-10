Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR pitches for Saudi investments in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao asked Saudi Arabian Ambassador to India Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati to set up a consulate in Hyderabad, in view of the good cultural ties between the State and the middle eastern country.

When Al Sati met him at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, Rama Rao spoke about the strides made by Telangana in various sectors over the last five years and stressed that there are umpteen opportunities for investments in the State.

The minister urged the ambassador to enlighten Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector about Telangana’s potential as an investment destination. He also recommended that representatives of Saudi Arabia visit Hyderabad to know more about the IT industry here and explore investment opportunities in the sector.

"Among the various topics discussed were investments into the IT sector in Telangana, and strengthening ties between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Telangana."

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Minority Affairs advisor AK Khan and Industry’s Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were present at the meeting. With 7.5 per cent annual growth, Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s fastest growing countries in the manufacturing sector.