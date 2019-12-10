Home States Telangana

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR pitches for Saudi investments in state

During a meeting, the MAUD minister asks Saudi Arabian Ambassador to India Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati to set up consulate in Hyderabad.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao with Saudi Arabian Ambassador to India Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati on Monday

Minister KT Rama Rao with Saudi Arabian Ambassador to India Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati on Monday (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao asked Saudi Arabian Ambassador to India Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati to set up a consulate in Hyderabad, in view of the good cultural ties between the State and the middle eastern country.

When Al Sati met him at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, Rama Rao spoke about the strides made by Telangana in various sectors over the last five years and stressed that there are umpteen opportunities for investments in the State.

The minister urged the ambassador to enlighten Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector about Telangana’s potential as an investment destination. He also recommended that representatives of Saudi Arabia visit Hyderabad to know more about the IT industry here and explore investment opportunities in the sector.

The official Twitter account of the minister, ‘Minister for IT, Industries MAUD, Telangana’, tweeted:
"Among the various topics discussed were investments into the IT sector in Telangana, and strengthening ties between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Telangana."

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Minority Affairs advisor AK Khan and Industry’s Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were present at the meeting. With 7.5 per cent annual growth, Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s fastest growing countries in the manufacturing sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Saudi Telangana ties Saudi consuate Hyderabad
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp