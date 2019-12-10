To help job aspirants, Telangana skill development body signs 20 MoUs with major companies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to amp up the technical skills of candidates and help them in securing jobs, the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) signed 20 MoUs with major companies, including Vodafone and CISCO.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “The key to enhancing the quality of graduates and making them more employable is to ensure that the faculty are trained in industry-relevant technologies by the industry professionals. The industry should be very proactive in deploying their best personnel to train the faculty in colleges.”

The other companies roped in by the TASK are Salesforce, Oracle, Infosys, Cyient, NSIC, Mahindra Pride, Mentor Together and TSAT.

Chairman of Telangana State Council for Higher Education, Thummala Papireddy said, "Though the IT industry is inclining towards emerging technologies, it is still necessary to train students in lower end technologies because that is where a major percentage of entry level jobs for graduates are."

Secretary of the Education Department, B Janardhan Reddy spoke about the new Education Policy. He said, “Psychometric tests were conducted on 18,000 students in order to understand their behavioural and psychological aspects and formulate educational policies to address the current generation.”