Warangal police chief V Ravinder to move SC over Telangana HC ruling on infant rape and murder

Ravinder said that the Warangal police will file a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court.

Published: 10th December 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder

Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder (Photo| Facebook/ @HYDTP)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder will move the Supreme Court on the Telangana High Court judgement in the horrific case of the rape and murder of a nine-month-old infant.

The Telangana High Court commuted the death sentence of Polepaka Praveen, the accused in the abduction, rape and murder of a nine-month-old in Hanamkonda, Warangal, in June. Praveen’s death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment, with no scope to be released till he breathes his last, the High Court had said.

After a Warangal District Sessions Court awarded him the death penalty on August 8, 2019, the accused approached the HC. A Division Bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, observed that the prosecution did not produce any evidence to show that the accused was beyond reform. It then commuted the sentence to life imprisonment. V Ravinder said that the Warangal police will file a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court.

Praveen abducted a nine-month-old infant, when she was sleeping with her parents on their terrace. He then raped and killed her. The police concluded the case within 51 days with the First Additional District/POCSO Special Court Judge K Jaya Kumar pronouncing death penalty to Praveen.

TAGS
Warangal Police V Ravinder IPS Warangal Police Commissioner Warangal rape murder Warangal rape Supreme Court Telangana High Court
