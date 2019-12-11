A day after opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, TRS supports Arms Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the TRS voted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday, its MP V Lakshmikantha Rao supported the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, moved by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. "This Bill is good. We fully accept, approve and welcome the Bill. I am sure this, amendment, definitely, do good to the country and the people," the TRS MP said.

However, Vice-Chairman Shukhendu Sekhar Ray remarked, "But, you do not approve. The House may approve the Bill. You only support the Bill." Lakshmikantha Rao, while participating in the debate on the Bill, said that the amendment to the Arms Act of 1959, after 60 years, was required. The TRS MP said that the proposed amendment would enhance the punishment and also reduce the number of guns one can own.

Backs Reservation Bill

Meanwhile, The TRS supported the Constitution (126th Amendment Bill) 2019, which provides to further amend Article 334 of the Constitution proposing to extend the reservation for these marginalised sections for another 10 years -- in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Participating in the debate on the Bill on Tuesday, TRS floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao said that the TRS would support the Bill. He, however, said that there should be clarity on the reservations to Anglo Indians.”