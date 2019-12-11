Home States Telangana

A day after opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, TRS supports Arms Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha

TRS MP Lakshmikantha Rao said that the proposed amendment would enhance the punishment and also reduce the number of guns one can own.

Published: 11th December 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP V Lakshmikantha Rao

TRS MP V Lakshmikantha Rao (Photo| Rajya Sabha TV)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the TRS voted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday, its MP V Lakshmikantha Rao supported the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, moved by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. "This Bill is good. We fully accept, approve and welcome the Bill. I am sure this, amendment, definitely, do good to the country and the people," the TRS MP said.

However, Vice-Chairman Shukhendu Sekhar Ray remarked, "But, you do not approve. The House may approve the Bill. You only support the Bill." Lakshmikantha Rao, while participating in the debate on the Bill, said that the amendment to the Arms Act of 1959, after 60 years, was required. The TRS MP said that the proposed amendment would enhance the punishment and also reduce the number of guns one can own.

ALSO READ| Amit Shah to move Arms Bill for stringent punishment to those possessing illegal arms in Rajya Sabha

Backs Reservation Bill

Meanwhile, The TRS supported the Constitution (126th Amendment Bill) 2019, which provides to further amend Article 334 of the Constitution proposing to extend the reservation for these marginalised sections for another 10 years -- in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Participating in the debate on the Bill on Tuesday, TRS floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao said that the TRS would support the Bill. He, however, said that there should be clarity on the reservations to Anglo Indians.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arms Amendment Bill Citizenship Amendment Bill V Lakshmikantha Rao TRS G Kishan Reddy Rajya Sabha
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp