BJP leaders seek PM’s support for development of Adilabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of BJP leaders from erstwhile Adilabad district, led by MP Soyam Bapu Rao, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and requested him to resolve the issues related to development of the district. They also urged the PM to reopen the Cement Corporation of India plant in Adilabad, sanction a tribal university in ITDA headquarters in Utnoor and removal of Lambadas from the list of STs.