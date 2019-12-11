Cops in Telangana's Karimnagar conduct martial arts training for women

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Insrilling confidence among women to fight back molestation, sexual abuse, catcalling, groping and other incidents with boldness and self-confidence, a one-day awareness programme was held at Ambedkar stadium on self defence and safety on Tuesday.

The Karimnagar commissioner of police VB Kamalasan Reddy said that it is very unfortunate that women have to deal with these crimes. A martial arts master was invited for conducting a demonstration to explain techniques of self-defence for girl students. Reddy said that the youth these days have forgotten their morals and values and are getting influenced from foreign culture.

"Parents are always afraid for their girls whenever they go out to study or for any work. Every girl needs to learn how to fight back and protect themselves," Reddy said. About 10,000 girls participated from various educational institutions. In case of any emergency, women can dial 100 or inform via Hawk Eye app.