'Meat on Wheels' to take non-veg pickles, snacks to villages in Telangana's Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Members of a self-help group based in Irkode village have come up with an unique idea to satisfy the taste buds of people, especially those who crave for non-vegetarian varieties, dwelling in the villages across the Siddipet district.

Following a four-day training programme organised in collaboration with National Meat Research Institute in Hyderabad, the women’s group members introduced their own mutton and chicken pickles for the first time in the Siddipet market.

And thanks to the support of the State government, especially Finance Minister T Harish Rao, these Irkode village women are now expanding their operations and planning to take their products to the villages across the Siddipet district. On Tuesday, Minister Harish Rao himself was on hand to inaugurate a non-veg pickles selling counter as well as launch the “Meat on Wheels” at Siddipet Rythu Bazar.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said: “Around 90 per cent of our State’s population are non-vegetarians. So this initiative is an opportunity for the women folk to earn additional income.” After tasting a few samples of snacks prepared by them, the minister said, “They taste great”.“Thanks to our Siddipet women, these tasty non-veg pickles and snacks will now be available at the affordable prices,” he said.

“We have set up a stall at Farmers Bazaar where meat and chicken products, non-veg pickles and snacks will be offered at affordable prices. These products will be sold at crowded areas like Komati Pond, Bastandu and Janawasa in the evenings.” “I am also delighted to launch this special “Meat on Wheels” vehicle, which will now travel to different villages to sell these products,” he added.

M Lakshmi, who heads the Irkode self-help group, thanked Minister Harish Rao for providing the much-needed encouragement with this initiative. A beaming Lakshmi also revealed that they had sold products worth `15,000 on the first day, which indicates to a good market for their products and a bright future of them.