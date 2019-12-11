SC to hear plea on ‘encounter’ deaths of four accused of Hyderabad vet rape-murder today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) completes its inquiry into the rape and murder of Disha and the “encounter killing” of the four accused in the case, the Supreme Court is all set to take up on Wednesday a petition seeking a probe and registration of an FIR against the policemen involved in the”encounter”.

The seven-member NHRC team, headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini, which arrived here soon after the four accused — Md Areef, J Siva, J Naveen and Ch Chennakesavulu — were gunned down, recorded statements of all those connected with the two cases.

The team also took the statements of the families of the victims of the encounter. The parents of two of them claimed their children were minors and yet were shot down in cold blood without being tried under the Juvenile Act.

The NHRC team is expected to compile a report on its findings and submit it to the NHRC for further action. The team is expected to leave for Delhi early on Wednesday.The Cyberabad police, who investigated the rape and murder of Disha, submitted evidence to the NHRC team, saying the four persons shot dead were involved in the outrage committed against her.

What evidence did the police give NHRC?

CCTV footage showing the lorry in which the accused took Disha’s body, FSL reports on blood and other samples collected from the lorry cabin