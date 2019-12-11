Submit records of RGV’s film ‘Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu’: Telangana HC tells Censor Board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana HC on Tuesday directed the Censor Board to submit records before it by Wednesday, including the recommendations made by the preliminary committee and revising committee in respect of the film ‘Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu’ directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

The bench was passing this order in a PIL moved in the form of lunch motion by M Indrasena Chowdary and another from the city, against issuance of censor certificate for release of the film scheduled for Dec 12. Another petition by KA Paul was also heard on the issue.

Advocate Y Balaji, appearing for Indrasena Chowdary and another, alleged that the film was defamatory in nature against Kamma and Reddy castes. In fact, the film was made with a hidden agenda to defame Kammas and with an intention to defame TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu who belongs to the same caste.

He sought court directions to the Censor Board officials not to certify the film for exhibition or release of the film in cinema theatres, social media and Twitter. Varma’s counsel K Durga Prasad submitted that the censor certificate to the film is not yet issued despite their complying with the recommendation for having 12 cuts in the film. A counter affidavit will be filed in the case, he added. As for the PIL, the bench directed the Censor Board to produce records before it and posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.