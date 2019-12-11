Home States Telangana

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education dumps Globarena for ‘certified’ software from CGG

Till 2019, the processing of data and allotment of seats for IPE was managed by the CGG, while processing of results was done by private agencies.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:57 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will not use Globarena Technologies Pvt Ltd’s software to process data and results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) in 2020, as a technical error in the software had led to scores of students failing the IPE-2019, leading some to commit suicide. The TSBIE had given Globarena the contract for allotment of centres and processing of results in 2019.

“The software created by Globarena was not tested. It was not even certified,” TSBIE commissioner Syed Omer Jaleel told the media on Tuesday. To avoid such errors in IPE-2020, TSBIE, after a three-member committee meeting with information technology and electronic data processing experts decided to create a reliable software. "To make IPE-2020 error-free, the TSBIE, as in the past, will rely on the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) to handle and process examination data, with its new software," he said.

Till 2019, the processing of data and allotment of seats for IPE was managed by the CGG, while processing of results was done by private agencies. For next year, the CGG is developing a software for TSBIE to also process exam results.TSBIE recently submitted a standard operating procedure for allotment of centres and processing of results to the CGG to create a software.  

“The new software will be audited, tested and certified before IPE-2020 is held,” the TSBIE commissioner promised. “We have noted and rectified the errors committed by the software earlier. Such mistakes will not be repeated,” he added.

In a fortnight, the TSBIE will launch an online grievance-redressal system for students who have any kind of complaints or doubts related to the IPE.A total of 9,82,699 students have paid the examination fee so far. Registrations for the exam, however, will still be accepted on payment of late fee of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 till December 5 and 16 respectively, the official said.

You can still register for test

Registrations for the Intermediate exam are still being accepted on payment of a late fee of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 till December 5 and 16 respectively. An online grievance-redressal system for students will be launched in a fortnight

