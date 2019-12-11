Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacts with Adivasis in Bhupalpally

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY : Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday visited Bodagudem hamlet in Kataram Mandal of Bhupalpally district and interacted with the Adivasis. During her interaction, the Governor suggested the tribals to focus on their health and adopt good health practices.

The Adivasis urged the Governor to use her good offices to get them housing facilities and permission to use land for cultivation. “I came here as your sister and not as a Governor,” she said while inviting the tribals visit Raj Bhavan.

The Governor also distributed blankets among the elders and handed over uniforms to the children.

Later she inaugurated an Indian Red Cross Society’s generic medical store in Jayashankar Bhupalpally town. Later in the day, Governor Tamilisai also visited Kaleshwara Muktheshwara Swamy Temple and offered special prayers.