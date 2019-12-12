Asaduddin Owaisi praises teenager for questioning ‘secular’ parties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was all praise for a 16-year-old student who asked him about the apparent inefficiency of ‘secular’ parties during an event in New Delhi. “You are the first person to oppose the government in Parliament on key matters like as Triple Talaq and CAB.

Why are the so-called secular parties always quiet?” A pleased Owaisi said: “On one hand, we have a 16-year-old who has the capability to think like this, and on the other, there are people who keep telling me as I am the B team, C team (of BJP/Congress). I am sure someday they (the youth) would hail me as a hero.”