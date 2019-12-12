BJP’s status growing rapidly in south India: P Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP’s success in the recent bypolls in Karnataka is an indication that the saffron party’s status is growing rapidly in south India, party’s general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said, adding that it is matter of time it captures power in Telangana too in the future. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Muralidhar Rao said, “Once the BJP was called the party of Delhi and later it was called the North Indian party. Then they said it is a Brahmin’s party, but now it has become the national party.”

Referring to the party’s success in Karnataka, he said: “As an in-charge of party’s affairs in Karnataka, I am proud to be part of BJP’s grand victory there. The success in Karnataka comes as a major boost for the party not just in Karnataka but also across the nation, particularly in south India.”

“Our party’s victory in Karnataka bypolls clearly indicates to our party’s vast and rapid expansion in south India, including TS. I am confident that the BJP would be the only alternative to the TRS in the State in the next elections,” he said. The BJP leader, however, admitted that the party fared badly in the recent Huzurnagar bypoll, while adding that “If we had won, we would have been confident of winning at least 100 seats in the next elections”.But at the same time he expressed confidence that the party would perform better in future in all the constituencies.

Meanwhile, Rao was felicitated for his role in party’s victory in Karnataka bypolls.