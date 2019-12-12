Home States Telangana

Demanding release of GST dues, TRS MPs stage protest at Parliament

Meanwhile, former MP K Kavitha tweeted to PM Narendra Modi, wanting to know if cooperative federalism was just a mere slogan.

Published: 12th December 2019 12:03 PM

TRS MPs stage a protest at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue on the Parliament premises in Delhi on Wednesday, demanding the Central government to release the GST dues to the State. The MPs, who held placards reading “Release GST dues to Telangana State”, alleged that the Centre was discriminating against the State and pointed out that they made several representations to the Central government, requesting for financial support to the State to take the ongoing development works forward, but in vain.

“While Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been working for all-round development of the State with new initiatives, the Central government has not been providing any kind of support. And the BJP leaders were unnecessarily making comments on the government and CM,” the MPs said. The MPs also moved an adjournment motion in both the Houses, demanding release of funds to the State, including the GST dues, backward districts funds and rural development funds.

‘Shame on Centre’
Meanwhile, former MP K Kavitha tweeted to PM Narendra Modi, wanting to know if cooperative federalism was just a mere slogan. She asked the PM to release GST, BRGF and other dues immediately and also said if the MPs of Telangana were staging protest for what was rightfully due, then it is a shame on the Centre.

‘Expedite process of setting up Ayush Hospital’
TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy wanted the Central government to expedite the process of setting up of Ayush Hospital in Ananthagiri of Vikarabad district. Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the MP recalled that the Centre sanctioned 50-bed Ayush Hospital in 2016-17. “We are clueless whether the Centre prepared the DPR or not. If DPR is not prepared, it should be prepared immediately,” he said

