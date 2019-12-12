Fast-track court for Asifabad case

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Bowing to pressure from the public, the state government on Wednesday issued orders to set up a fast-track court to try the three persons accused in the rape and murder of a Dalit woman Samata on November 24 in Yellapatar in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district.

The special judge for trial under SC/ST (POA) Act cum V Additional District and Sessions Judge Adilabad has been designated as the judge for trying the three accused persons. The Telangana High Court designated the judge after getting a proposal to this effect from the state government, according to Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

The case will be heard on a daily basis in a bid to ensure that the family of the victim gets justice as soon as possible.

Leaders of Dalit organisations alleged that the government rendered justice for Disha, but was not bothered about Samata, as evidenced by an inordinate delay in the process of prosecution. Though the police arrested the three accused persons, the process of prosecution has been slow, they alleged.

Meanwhile, the government issued appointment orders to the victim’s husband, posting him as an attender in the revenue department in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district. District Collector R G Hanumanthu issued the orders to him in his office.