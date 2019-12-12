Health profiling of citizens will start from Gajwel: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The much-awaited health profiling of all the people in the State will soon begin from Gajwel. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that health profiling was crucial since it would provide a window for the government to know the health status of citizens. In advanced countries like the USA, this data is already available, he said.

Speaking at a function organised to mark the inauguration of Mahati Auditorium at Gajwel in the district, the chief minister asked Health Minister Eatala Rajender and officials to get cracking with the work.

“You should visit villages and obtain data on health status of the people,” he said. The chief minister, referring to unemployment problem, wanted the officials to ensure that at least one person in each household is gainfully employed.

“Gajwel should become a role model for all other constituencies in all respects,” he said, while adding that all the other constituencies would be developed on par with Gajwel.

Aromatic Park

Referring to the progress of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the chief minister said that by January-end, Gajwel will get Godavari waters. “The entire area will have lush greenery as there would be enough water for raising crops,” the chief minister said.

He said there is no need for the construction of canals for filling tanks under Konda Pochamma and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs but wanted the people to cooperate with officials in land acquisition. The CM made it clear that if any one remained stubborn, the government would have to resort to compulsory acquisition.

The chief minister said that from Konda Pochamma to Mid-Manair, there is water aplenty now and farmers are rejoicing. He asked Special Secretary Priyanka Varghese to develop Aromatic Park in 7,500 acres of forest land near Kondapaka. He said it would become a tourist attraction if Minister T Harish Rao and District Collector P Venkatram Reddy work in close coordination. During his visit, the chief minister inaugurated the Horticulture University, Forest Degree College, Veg and Non-Veg Modern Market and Integrated Officers Complex.

The chief minister also praised Collector Venkatram Reddy as a “blessing for Siddipet district”. The buildings, projects, development of Erravelli and Narsannapeta villages of Markook mandal bear testimony to his hard work, he pointed out.

Earlier, a rousing reception was accorded to the chief minister at Gajwel. Women showered flower petals on him all along the two km Pragnapur-Gajwel stretch. He was accompanied by Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender among others.

CM inaugurates new FCRI campus

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the new campus of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), which is spread over 12 acres, at Mulugu near Gajwel on Wednesday. The college is presently affiliated to Osmania University. According to a media release issued by the Telangana Forest Department, the State government is trying to upgrade the college to a university or a deemed to be university. Speaking during the inaugural ceremony, the CM said that the college should become an important centre for forest-related studies and research, and should be home to many Indian Forest Service officers across the country in the future